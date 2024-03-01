Sign up
Photo 921
Blue door
I’ve got myself behind with the rainbow challenge so I’m catching up a few days.
This was a door on an old building in Warwick.
It looks a bit off but none of the walls were straight.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags
ace
A beautiful blue door! Nice details.
March 3rd, 2024
