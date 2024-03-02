Previous
Next
Comfort break by pattyblue
Photo 922

Comfort break

On the motorway services yesterday. On our way to Cornwall for a week.
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
252% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Always a nice convenience! We can't hold it indefinitely. =)
March 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise