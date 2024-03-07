Previous
Green by pattyblue
Green

Three days of sunshine and the plants have all gone crazy, I’ve been spoilt for choice on my walks this week.
The bugs are out in force too.
7th March 2024

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love seeing both the green and the bugs - life explosions!
March 7th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Looks like he’s really basking in the sunshine
March 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
A beautiful shade of green and bug!
March 7th, 2024  
Babs ace
Bugs and green leaves, must be spring.
March 7th, 2024  
