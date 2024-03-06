Previous
Mermaid’s purse by pattyblue
Photo 926

Mermaid’s purse

Found at Millook cove today.
I hadn’t noticed the flies having some fun at the time of taking this.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
253% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise