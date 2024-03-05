Previous
Bude sunset by pattyblue
Bude sunset

A glorious sunny day today after yesterday’s wash out.
The sunset was pale yellow so I enhanced this to make orange for the rainbow challenge.
Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Casablanca ace
Nice enhancing!
March 5th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Wow, it's incredible! Fav
March 5th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Love the light and silhouette
March 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
Glorious capture!
March 5th, 2024  
Monica
Fabulous!
March 5th, 2024  
