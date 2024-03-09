Sign up
Photo 929
Cheat
Im finding purple quite difficult for the rainbow challenge so I’ve had to resort to my archives for this week’s picture.
This was taken last August at Calke Abbey gardens.
I will try harder to get a current image for next week.
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags
ace
It's a beautiful shot! I've had to scramble up images for it too. =)
March 10th, 2024
