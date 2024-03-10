Previous
Finished by pattyblue
Photo 930

Finished

I’ve just finished this book and realised I had today’s pink in my hand.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
254% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Very colourful, is it a good book?
March 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great cover!
March 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise