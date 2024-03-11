Sign up
Photo 931
Photo 931
Red brick market
One of our favourite spots to visit whenever we are in Digbeth.
It’s full of interesting and unusual stuff and we rarely leave empty handed.
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
3
0
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
931
photos
101
followers
101
following
255% complete
924
925
926
927
928
929
930
931
Views
5
5
Comments
3
3
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
rainbow2024
Casablanca
ace
Great red!
March 11th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
March 11th, 2024
Babs
ace
Really interesting artwork. I would love to browse in this msrket
March 11th, 2024
