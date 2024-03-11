Previous
Red brick market by pattyblue
Photo 931

Red brick market

One of our favourite spots to visit whenever we are in Digbeth.
It’s full of interesting and unusual stuff and we rarely leave empty handed.
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Casablanca ace
Great red!
March 11th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
March 11th, 2024  
Babs ace
Really interesting artwork. I would love to browse in this msrket
March 11th, 2024  
