The big giraffe by pattyblue
The big giraffe

Standing guard outside Legoland in Brindley Place.
The distant building is Birmingham Central Library which was also glowing yellow in the late afternoon sun.
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
