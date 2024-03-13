Sign up
Previous
Photo 933
The big giraffe
Standing guard outside Legoland in Brindley Place.
The distant building is Birmingham Central Library which was also glowing yellow in the late afternoon sun.
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
0
0
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
16th February 2024 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2024
