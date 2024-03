This is a follow on from last week’s picture of the stairs at Bude sea pool.As I reached the bottom of the stairs I was just in time to snap these women going in for a swim.I was in my puffa coat and woolly hat and the temperature was 7 degrees with a wind chill factor making it feel like 2 degrees. Kitty Hawke @cutekitty was not kidding about hardy Cornish folk!