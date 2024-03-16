Sign up
Photo 936
Pigeon park
Well it’s actually St Philips Square but always known as the Pigeon park to locals even though there are very few pigeons here.
I am guessing that in the past there were more.
This was taken last spring and edited for the rainbow challenge.
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
1
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
rainbow2024
Mags
ace
What a lovely purple scene! Great job.
March 16th, 2024
