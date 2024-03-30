Sign up
Photo 950
Violets
Some violets found on my walk in the cemetery.
30th March 2024
30th Mar 24
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
rainbow2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful little blooms!
March 31st, 2024
Diana
ace
wonderful focus and dof!
March 31st, 2024
