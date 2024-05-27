Previous
Next
Pesky plastic by pattyblue
Photo 1008

Pesky plastic

Shredded plastic wrapped around razor wire.
Oh well, at least while it’s trapped here it’s not strangling some poor animal to death.

For the curse of modern times challenge
27th May 2024 27th May 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
276% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
It made a wonderful b&w image though!
May 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise