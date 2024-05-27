Sign up
Photo 1008
Pesky plastic
Shredded plastic wrapped around razor wire.
Oh well, at least while it’s trapped here it’s not strangling some poor animal to death.
For the curse of modern times challenge
27th May 2024
27th May 24
1
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
27th May 2024 12:55pm
Tags
curse-1
Mags
ace
It made a wonderful b&w image though!
May 28th, 2024
