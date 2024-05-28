Previous
Success story by pattyblue
Last year for the first time since no mow May started in my area a single marsh orchid appeared on the canal bank.
This year there are about 50 dotted around on both sides of the banks. Such an encouraging sight.
28th May 2024 28th May 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
You lucky gal! It's beautiful.
May 28th, 2024  
