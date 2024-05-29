Sign up
Previous
Photo 1010
Next
The cow parsley is finishing now and the hogweeds are having their turn. I quite liked this fancy pink one.
The little purple spots in the grass are the marsh orchids I mentioned in yesterday’s picture.
29th May 2024
29th May 24
7
5
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1010
photos
102
followers
102
following
276% complete
View this month »
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
27th May 2024 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nomowmay-24
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous shot
May 29th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Just the most fabulous late spring light
May 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene, such gorgeous flowers and light.
May 29th, 2024
Lesley
ace
That is so pretty
May 29th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
A good feel shot.
May 29th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
May 29th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
great shot
May 29th, 2024
