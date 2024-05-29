Previous
The cow parsley is finishing now and the hogweeds are having their turn. I quite liked this fancy pink one.
The little purple spots in the grass are the marsh orchids I mentioned in yesterday’s picture.
Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Casablanca ace
Gorgeous shot
May 29th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Just the most fabulous late spring light
May 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene, such gorgeous flowers and light.
May 29th, 2024  
Lesley ace
That is so pretty
May 29th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane
A good feel shot.
May 29th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
May 29th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
great shot
May 29th, 2024  
