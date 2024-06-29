Sign up
Photo 1033
Snail convention
A rout, a walk or an escargatoire.
A choice of three collective nouns for a group of snails apparently according to Google.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
9th June 2024 9:46am
Privacy
Public
Tags
snails
Diane
ace
Amazing shot! I like the word escargatoire--sounds elegant.
July 6th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
I like seeing all the different shell patterns.
July 6th, 2024
