Snail convention by pattyblue
Photo 1033

Snail convention

A rout, a walk or an escargatoire.
A choice of three collective nouns for a group of snails apparently according to Google.
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
283% complete

Diane ace
Amazing shot! I like the word escargatoire--sounds elegant.
July 6th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
I like seeing all the different shell patterns.
July 6th, 2024  
