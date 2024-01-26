Previous
Yellow Tulip by paulabriggs
25 / 365

Yellow Tulip

Still enjoy doing closeup of flowers with a shadow.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Paula Briggs

@paulabriggs
6% complete

