Part of drawbridge by paulabriggs
Part of drawbridge

Shot this photo in Mystic, CT on a cold morning.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Paula Briggs

@paulabriggs
Photo Details

Bec ace
Great composition. Love the lines, colours and textures.
January 29th, 2024  
