Previous
Next
Long Tail Tits by pcoulson
Photo 627

Long Tail Tits

Making the most of the fat balls
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
171% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fr1da
Such cute little birds ( and feeder)
January 22nd, 2020  
Peter ace
@fr1da Thank you for finding the time to comment its appreciated, they are small little balls of fluff, just 14cm or 5.5 ins long including their tail:)
January 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise