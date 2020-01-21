Sign up
Photo 627
Long Tail Tits
Making the most of the fat balls
21st January 2020
21st Jan 20
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
21st January 2020 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
long tail tits
Fr1da
Such cute little birds ( and feeder)
January 22nd, 2020
Peter
ace
@fr1da
Thank you for finding the time to comment its appreciated, they are small little balls of fluff, just 14cm or 5.5 ins long including their tail:)
January 22nd, 2020
