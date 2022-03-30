Sign up
Photo 1421
Shrub Bark Texture
Buddleia bark tones and textures in our garden
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
30th March 2022 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bark
,
texture
,
buddleia
Judith Johnson
Lovely close-up of the texture
March 30th, 2022
