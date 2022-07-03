Sign up
Photo 1516
Foxglove
My entry in this weeks Capture 52 "Negative Space" a foxglove taken against a blue sky converted to monochrome.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
6
365-5
ILCE-7RM4
3rd July 2022 5:55pm
flower
,
negative space
,
foxglove
,
52wc-2022-w27
