Knitted Grandchildren by pcoulson
Knitted Grandchildren

My sister-in-law knitted these for our grandchildren, Jacob & Alice play football, Ethan Gymnastics they love them.
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Peter

Kim Capson ace
What a fun thing to do! Love these!
July 5th, 2022  
