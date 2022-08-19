Sign up
Photo 1562
Off for a walk
Just park up ready to start a walk up the road and onto the track up High Rigg the hill on the right.
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
3
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3233
photos
94
followers
16
following
427% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
19th August 2022 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
high rigg
Ingrid
ace
Beautiful area!
August 19th, 2022
Heather
ace
What a beautiful landscape and a great area for walking! And lovely patches of different greens! Fav
August 19th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Beautiful landscape. Can’t wait for tomorrow!
August 19th, 2022
