Photo 1563
New Hat Time
Rained all day today time for a new hat off one of the street market traders in Keswick
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
hats
trader
retail
keswick
Anne
Plenty of choice there Peter! Colourful shot
August 20th, 2022
