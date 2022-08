Scafell Pike Trail Marathon

I was a the finish line for the completion of the Solomon Scafell Pike Trail Marathon one of the toughest marathons in the UK 27 miles including climping 978m up Scafell Pike

Top the finish line

Left the three top male finishers

Right the top lady finisher

winner was Kristian Jones in 3hrs 27mins 25 secs

top lady Nichola Jackson in 4hrs 8mins 18 secs