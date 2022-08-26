Previous
Looking Up by pcoulson
Photo 1569

Looking Up

Looking up in the Presbytery in Lincoln Cathedral photograph taken on Wednesday
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013
Photo Details

