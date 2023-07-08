Previous
Male Robin by pcoulson
Male Robin

Captured this little fellow hunting for insects
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture with wonderful detail.
July 9th, 2023  
Dianne
Great focus.
July 9th, 2023  
