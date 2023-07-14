Sign up
Photo 1890
Robin in the Sun
Took this yesterday in the sunlight, heavy rain all day today.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
2
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3569
photos
85
followers
17
following
1883
1884
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
13th July 2023 2:31pm
bird
,
robin
Rosie Kind
ace
What a beautiful photo of this dear little robin
July 14th, 2023
Peter
ace
@rosiekind
Many thanks Rosie for your lovely comment and Fav it’s appreciated, I could hear him but had a job finding him:)
July 14th, 2023
