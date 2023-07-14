Previous
Robin in the Sun by pcoulson
Photo 1890

Robin in the Sun

Took this yesterday in the sunlight, heavy rain all day today.
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
517% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rosie Kind ace
What a beautiful photo of this dear little robin
July 14th, 2023  
Peter ace
@rosiekind Many thanks Rosie for your lovely comment and Fav it’s appreciated, I could hear him but had a job finding him:)
July 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise