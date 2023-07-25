Sign up
Previous
Photo 1901
Rod Fisherman
Another image take yesterday
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
4
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3582
photos
85
followers
17
following
520% complete
View this month »
1894
1895
1896
1897
1898
1899
1900
1901
Latest from all albums
1896
220
1897
1898
221
1899
1900
1901
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
24th July 2023 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
fisherman
,
cornwall
Jeremy Cross
ace
Great shot
July 25th, 2023
Peter
ace
@jeremyccc
Many thanks Jeremy for your comment:)
July 25th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
A lovely rocky shore
July 25th, 2023
Peter
ace
@busylady
Thank you for your comment Judith:)
July 25th, 2023
