Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1902
Helix pomatia
AKA common garden snail
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3583
photos
84
followers
17
following
521% complete
View this month »
1895
1896
1897
1898
1899
1900
1901
1902
Latest from all albums
220
1897
1898
221
1899
1900
1901
1902
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
26th July 2023 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
snail
Annie-Sue
ace
I have never heard its Latin name before - always something new!
July 26th, 2023
Heather
ace
A fantastic macro, Peter! Super focus, great detail and textures, and lovely colours (your shallow dof with the blurred greens shows off the brown tones of the snail really well). I have to say- I have never thought of a snail as beautiful, but with your capture...:) Fav
July 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close