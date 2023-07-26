Previous
Helix pomatia by pcoulson
Photo 1902

Helix pomatia

AKA common garden snail
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
I have never heard its Latin name before - always something new!
July 26th, 2023  
Heather ace
A fantastic macro, Peter! Super focus, great detail and textures, and lovely colours (your shallow dof with the blurred greens shows off the brown tones of the snail really well). I have to say- I have never thought of a snail as beautiful, but with your capture...:) Fav
July 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
