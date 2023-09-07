Previous
Artichoke Flower by pcoulson
Photo 1943

Artichoke Flower

Found this growing in a market garden each flower was quite large
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
532% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely photo
September 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise