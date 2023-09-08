Sign up
Photo 1944
Pine Lakes
For the next 7 days we are staying in a lodge (large Shed) at Pine Lakes Near Carnforth Lancashire will be using it as a base to explore the area.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
1944
4
1
365-5
ILCE-7RM4
8th September 2023 6:00pm
pine
,
lakes
,
carnforth
Lesley
ace
Superb shot and reflections
September 8th, 2023
