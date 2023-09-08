Previous
Pine Lakes by pcoulson
Photo 1944

Pine Lakes

For the next 7 days we are staying in a lodge (large Shed) at Pine Lakes Near Carnforth Lancashire will be using it as a base to explore the area.
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Peter

Lesley ace
Superb shot and reflections
September 8th, 2023  
