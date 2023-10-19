Previous
Light on the canal by pcoulson
Photo 1985

Light on the canal

out walking along the canal today played with contrast, sepia and framing in Photoshop. BoB
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
543% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Very effective processing
October 19th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely processing
October 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise