Photo 1986
Brighouse Barber
Posted for Babs
@onewing
taken in the rain just before storm Babet hit the Calder valley, there we go Babs you can still see Barbers poles about.
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3669
photos
82
followers
17
following
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
Views
7
Album
365-5
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
20th October 2023 9:27am
Exif
View Info
Tags
street
,
barber
,
brighouse
