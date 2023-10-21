Previous
Corner Shop by pcoulson
Photo 1987

Corner Shop

The Super Pound Shop Brighouse
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Peter

I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Corinne C
I do love this type of shops where you can find a little of everything!
October 22nd, 2023  
Babs
What an interesting shop. I love browsing around shops like this.

It reminds me of a shop close to where my Mum's grocery store was when I was a child, it was called The Pot Shop and sold everything, just like this store.
October 22nd, 2023  
