Photo 1987
Corner Shop
The Super Pound Shop Brighouse
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
2
1
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
19th October 2023 9:33am
shop
,
brighouse
Corinne C
ace
I do love this type of shops where you can find a little of everything!
October 22nd, 2023
Babs
ace
What an interesting shop. I love browsing around shops like this.
It reminds me of a shop close to where my Mum's grocery store was when I was a child, it was called The Pot Shop and sold everything, just like this store.
October 22nd, 2023
