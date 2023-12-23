Previous
Rainbow by pcoulson
Rainbow

This rainbow at the end of the road was so large no matter how I tried I could not capture it in all its glory, also l had to be quick to avoid the oncoming traffic, image taken a couple of days ago.
23rd December 2023

Peter

@pcoulson
Heather
Wow! A great capture of the rainbow at the end of the road and lovely light on the trees, too! Fav
December 23rd, 2023  
Lesley
Superb capture
December 23rd, 2023  
