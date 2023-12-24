Sign up
Previous
Photo 2051
Nativity 2023
Happy Christmas to all you 365ers
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
1
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3734
photos
82
followers
17
following
561% complete
View this month »
2044
2045
2046
2047
2048
2049
2050
2051
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
24th December 2023 8:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nativity
Nova
ace
Merry Christmas to you as well Peter. All the best for the New Year!
December 24th, 2023
