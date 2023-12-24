Previous
Nativity 2023 by pcoulson
Nativity 2023

Happy Christmas to all you 365ers
24th December 2023

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
Nova ace
Merry Christmas to you as well Peter. All the best for the New Year!
December 24th, 2023  
