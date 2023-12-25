Previous
Little Gifts by pcoulson
Photo 2052

Little Gifts

Knitted by my sister-in-law one for each of our grandchildren, each containing a surprise the cover a Terry's Chocolate Orange
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
562% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
A lovely idea and it looks so well done! Great capture.
December 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise