Photo 2066
Work in Progress
Sowerby Bridge canal lock having maintenance work carried out
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3750
photos
81
followers
17
following
Tags
maintenance
,
sowerby bridge
,
canal locks
Heather
ace
Great pops of colour in this at-work capture, Peter! I also like your pov as you have us looking down at the worker below!
January 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
