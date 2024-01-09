Previous
Chaffinch by pcoulson
Photo 2067

Chaffinch

Had a walk around a small wood not far from home it was bitterly cold all day.
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
JackieR ace
Oh this is fabulous Peter!!
January 9th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
January 9th, 2024  
