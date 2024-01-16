Previous
Light Dusting by pcoulson
Light Dusting

We had a light dusting of snow overnight BoB
16th January 2024

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Jeremy Cross
Great shot in mono
January 16th, 2024  
Heather
A nice shot, Peter! I like your composition with the tree branches framing the waterfalls and giving us a view of the snow in the background! Great in b/w! (and on black!) Fav
January 16th, 2024  
