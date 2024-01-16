Sign up
Previous
Photo 2074
Light Dusting
We had a light dusting of snow overnight BoB
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
2
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3758
photos
82
followers
17
following
568% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
16th January 2024 11:20am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
water
,
landscape
Jeremy Cross
ace
Great shot in mono
January 16th, 2024
Heather
ace
A nice shot, Peter! I like your composition with the tree branches framing the waterfalls and giving us a view of the snow in the background! Great in b/w! (and on black!) Fav
January 16th, 2024
