Photo 2075
Photo 2075
Jack Frost
He is a soft Christmas decoration knitted by my wife a couple of years ago, he stands one foot high near the Christmas tree, another entry in this weeks Capture 52 "Delicate and Soft"
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
2
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2068
2069
2070
2071
2072
2073
2074
2075
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
17th January 2024 9:56am
christmas
,
soft
,
knitted
,
delicate
,
52wc-2024-w3
Judith Johnson
ace
He's gorgeous. Lovely image and light
January 17th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
how sweet!
January 17th, 2024
