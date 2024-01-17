Previous
Jack Frost by pcoulson
Jack Frost

He is a soft Christmas decoration knitted by my wife a couple of years ago, he stands one foot high near the Christmas tree, another entry in this weeks Capture 52 "Delicate and Soft"
Peter

Judith Johnson
He's gorgeous. Lovely image and light
January 17th, 2024  
Annie-Sue
how sweet!
January 17th, 2024  
