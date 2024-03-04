Previous
Sowerby Bridge Canal Basin by pcoulson
Photo 2116

Sowerby Bridge Canal Basin

Visited the Hospital this morning and got to go ahead to drive again this was my first destination
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Peter

Annie-Sue ace
Very pleased to hear that you are fit and ready to go again!
March 4th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a lovely scene. So many canal boats.

Good to hear you have got the all clear to drive again.
March 4th, 2024  
Peter ace
@anniesue Thank you Annie-Sue for you kind words, just couldn’t wait to get back behind the wheel:)
March 4th, 2024  
Peter ace
@onewing Thanks Babs for your lovely comment and well wishes, this area of the basin is where the canal boat hire company winters they boats:)
March 4th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Lovely shot. I can see why this was your first choice.
March 4th, 2024  
