Photo 2116
Sowerby Bridge Canal Basin
Visited the Hospital this morning and got to go ahead to drive again this was my first destination
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
Peter
2109
2110
2111
2112
2113
2114
2115
2116
Views
8
8
Comments
5
5
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
4th March 2024 12:43pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
canal
,
sooc
,
canal boats
,
sowerby bridge
Annie-Sue
ace
Very pleased to hear that you are fit and ready to go again!
March 4th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a lovely scene. So many canal boats.
Good to hear you have got the all clear to drive again.
March 4th, 2024
Peter
ace
@anniesue
Thank you Annie-Sue for you kind words, just couldn’t wait to get back behind the wheel:)
March 4th, 2024
Peter
ace
@onewing
Thanks Babs for your lovely comment and well wishes, this area of the basin is where the canal boat hire company winters they boats:)
March 4th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Lovely shot. I can see why this was your first choice.
March 4th, 2024
Good to hear you have got the all clear to drive again.