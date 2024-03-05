Previous
Monochrome Selfie by pcoulson
Monochrome Selfie

My entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Black and White Portrait"
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Lou Ann ace
Great portrait, Peter.
March 5th, 2024  
KV ace
Nice light on your eyes… well focused… awesome portrait.
March 5th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A great black and white portrait
March 5th, 2024  
