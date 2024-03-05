Sign up
Previous
Photo 2117
Monochrome Selfie
My entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Black and White Portrait"
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
3
3
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3804
photos
82
followers
17
following
580% complete
2110
2111
2112
2113
2114
2115
2116
2117
2111
227
2112
2113
2114
2115
2116
2117
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCA-77M4
Taken
5th March 2024 12:53pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
portrait
,
selfie
,
52wc-2024-w10
Lou Ann
ace
Great portrait, Peter.
March 5th, 2024
KV
ace
Nice light on your eyes… well focused… awesome portrait.
March 5th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A great black and white portrait
March 5th, 2024
