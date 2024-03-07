Previous
Bracket Fungi by pcoulson
Photo 2119

Bracket Fungi

Bracket Fungi on a fallen tree in the woodland
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Peter

@pcoulson
Heather ace
Fabulous textures and details in this shot, Peter! Fav
March 7th, 2024  
Babs ace
What an interesting find, love the colours and textures.
March 7th, 2024  
