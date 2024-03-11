Sign up
Photo 2123
Just the one
My entry for this weeks Capture 52 "Monday Interpret as you wish.", heavy rain all day so no washday Monday to capture, had to capture a tabletop subject on a wet Monday in West Yorkshire
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Tags
rose
,
monday
,
tabletop
,
52wc-2024-w11
