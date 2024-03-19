Sign up
Previous
Photo 2131
Signs
My entry in this weeks Capture 52 " Signs"
these are on the side of St Pegs Mill an old textiles mill the textiles manufacture went in the mid sixties, now split into smaller business units.
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
4
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3818
photos
83
followers
17
following
583% complete
2124
2125
2126
2127
2128
2129
2130
2131
Tags
signs
,
52wc-2024-w12
JackieR
ace
Spoilt for choice here Peter!!!
March 19th, 2024
Peter
ace
Thanks Jackie this is literally 15 minutes walk from home, it’s the most signs I found in one place this morning:)
March 19th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
I miss the old signage that was painted on the brick buildings, now worn and scruffy!
March 19th, 2024
Heather
ace
A great collection! Fun to read them all! Well done, Peter!
March 19th, 2024
