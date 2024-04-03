Previous
All The Gear by pcoulson
Notice this young lady capturing the scene in York yesterday
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Heather ace
A great candid, Peter! I see she has a microphone as well. I wonder if she is planning to interview people.
April 3rd, 2024  
Babs ace
That is some serious equipment including the DeadCat microphone.
April 3rd, 2024  
