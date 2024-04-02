Sign up
Photo 2145
Wall Light
One of the wall lights on York Minster
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Tags
light
,
york
,
architecture
,
minster
Heather
ace
A lovely shot, Peter! I like how you captured the light and its shadow on the yellow stone.
April 2nd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
So lovely..
April 2nd, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
Congrats! You just won the Street Art Challenge!
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49108/please-vote-for-street-art
April 2nd, 2024
