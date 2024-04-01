Previous
Coppergate Walk York by pcoulson
Coppergate Walk York

The bell tower of All Saints Church from Copprgate Walk, cold dry and very busy
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Peter

I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Babs ace
Lovely scene. So many people, a busy place. They have even put the flags out for your visit
April 2nd, 2024  
