Photo 2144
Coppergate Walk York
The bell tower of All Saints Church from Copprgate Walk, cold dry and very busy
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Tags
street
,
york
,
all saints
,
coppergate
Babs
ace
Lovely scene. So many people, a busy place. They have even put the flags out for your visit
April 2nd, 2024
